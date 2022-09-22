Soweto woman sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for R1m VAT fraud

“Seven years of the sentence were suspended for five years, on condition that the accused is not convicted of committing fraud during the period of suspension,” Gauteng regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Phindi Mjonondwane said.

“Nene was convicted of 25 counts of fraud, in that she fraudulently submitted VAT 201 returns to the South African Revenue Service (SARS), on behalf of a company called Nokune Trading CC, to the value of over an R1 million, during the periods of July 2008 to July 2012.”

Mjonondwane said a business entity is “compelled under certain conditions” to register for VAT with SARS. The business entity is then referred to as a VAT vendor, and it must levy VAT on the supply of goods and services.

“Every VAT vendor must submit periodic returns to SARS, accounting for both input and output tax. SARS places upon the bona fides and honesty of each VAT vendor, to calculate and administer the amount payable to SARS or refundable to the VAT vendor, on a basis of trust between SARS and the VAT vendor,” she said.