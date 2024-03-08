Spar puts words into action to help sexual assault victims

Linda le Roux, who has been a prosecutor for 30 years, has observed minimal improvement in attitudes towards sexual assault survivors. She is the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) representative at the Thuthuzela Care Centre at Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha, overseeing the processing of sexual assault cases in the judicial system.

Thuthuzela facilities around the country provide survivors of rape and sex crimes with medical care, psychological assistance, and access to justice. These were designed to bring all role-players under one roof, eliminating the need for victims to repeat their stories. The Nelson Mandela Bay branch, which handles several cases monthly, benefits from the annual Spar Eastern Cape Golf Day hosted at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club. Le Roux and her colleagues want to beautify the centre using money from the event, as government funds do not support this. Top priorities include fixing the carpets in the living room and purchasing a fridge to store donated food from Spar EC and other civic groups.

She expressed gratitude for the company’s national involvement and support. However, when it comes to the country’s sex crimes statistics, things are still grim. Spar EC's advertising manager, Roseann Shadrach stated that the time for an indifferent response to gender-based violence (GBV) is over. “GBV can be physical, sexual or psychological abuse. It can happen to anyone – women, men or children – and is never acceptable. If you are a victim or if you see someone being abused, know that you are not alone in this fight,” Shadrach said.

According to Le Roux, victims of hijacking and robbery are rarely blamed for their crimes. However, in 50% of rape cases, the victim’s character is questioned. “The minute someone is raped, the victim is asked, ‘What did you wear, why didn’t you have someone with you?’ I hardly ever see that kind of thing happening in other crimes,” she said. “We all have houses with windows and bars, but those houses still get broken into. We don’t blame the homeowner, so why should victims feel guilty just because they are female?” Le Roux asked.