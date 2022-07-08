SPCA rescue eight dogs in Parkwood after footage of dog fighting is leaked

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) together with the City’s Animal Control Unit, rescued eight dogs in Parkwood on Thursday after video footage of puppies being trained to fight was handed to the organisation. According to the SPCA, the footage compiled on Wednesday showed a group of children, some as young as seven years old, enticing three Pit Bull terrier-type puppies to attack each other.

The SPCA estimated the puppies to be approximately four months old. “The pups were being trained to become fighting dogs. When the pups did not want to attack each other, they were antagonised to continue fighting. The one puppy tried to get away but was unable to as he was held tightly on a leash, forced to defend himself. Puppies trained for dog fighting rescued by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Photo: SPCA “Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse and Inspector Mark Syce, accompanied by officers of Law Enforcement: Animal Control Unit, arrived at the property with a court order in hand.

“On the property, the Inspectors found two puppies that could be seen in the video footage. “The team immediately seized the two puppies and two other dogs in terms of the Animals Protection Act, read together with Regulation 468. “The entire property was searched, and further evidence was gathered,” the SPCA said.

This also led to a further two addresses being raided by the team and another four dogs were seized. “The adult pit bull terrier-type dogs found had severe old and new scarring and wounds associated with dogfighting. The dogs were also being kept in dirty and parasitic conditions,” the SPCA said. The organisation will now be filing criminal charges of illegal animal fighting and animal cruelty against the culprits in terms of the Animals Protection Act.

““I am always shocked at people's understanding of what it means to be kind to animals when they keep them in appalling living conditions and use them for fighting purposes. None of these dogs deserved the suffering they had to endure because of blood-hungry individuals,” said Inspector Syce. The rescued dogs are now being kept in a place of safety. Chief Inspector Pieterse described dog fighting as a barbaric sport which had no place in a modern society.

“The rescued dogs are being kept at an undisclosed location for their own safety and the safety of our staff,” he said. Dog fighting is illegal and if found guilty, a person can be liable for a fine of R80 000 or spend up to 24 months behind bars. The charge will also become part of the person’s criminal record. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith called on communities to report dog fighting.

“More than just a bloodthirsty sport, dogfighting is a cruel form of inhumane entertainment that is used by criminal gangs to groom youth in our communities and recruit them into a violent society where death becomes an acceptable norm. “There is nothing normal about such cowardly human behaviour. While communities are buckling under the terror inflicted by such gangs, the City calls upon these same communities to take note of those involved in the illegal sport of dogfighting, and to report it,” Smith said. Reports can be made in strict confidence by email to [email protected], or telephonically by calling 021 700 4158/9 during office hours.