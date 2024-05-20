SPCA vehicle torched in KZN, three dogs burnt alive inside vehicle

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has condemned a barbaric act in which three dogs were allegedly burnt alive inside a vehicle belonging to the SPCA. The incident took place in Nkampini, near Margate of the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday.

According to Jacques Peacock, NSPCA spokesperson the incident involved a SPCA situated in Uvongo, Margate. “The SPCA received a notification from their vehicle tracking company just after 6:30pm on Sunday (May 19) indicating that the vehicle’s tracker has sent off an emergency signal. “The tracking company, SPCA personnel and the SAPS Search & Rescue Unit initiated a search for the driver and vehicle.

“At this stage, it was unknown whether the vehicle was carrying animals.” Peacock said the vehicle was found, with three dogs in the vehicle, burnt alive. “The amount of suffering these animals would’ve endured is unimaginable.”

He said the driver was found unharmed, but confused in the early hours of Morning morning. “It is absolutely barbaric that anyone would commit such a heinous act against the SPCA, being a non-profit organisation with extremely limited resources. “This struggling SPCA has been serving their community to the best of its ability, but this malicious act have brought their operational capacity to a standstill.