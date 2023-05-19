Pretoria - The Mpumalanga police commissioner has appointed a task team to investigate the attempted assassination of the Lekwa Municipality Mayor Delani Thabethe in Standerton on Wednesday. The incident happened at his home. He escaped the unharmed and no arrests have been made.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli confirmed that there was an attempted murder on Thabethe and the case was under investigation. “A team of investigators has been assembled under the leadership of the provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela,” said Mdhluli. Mdhluli appealed to people with information who may assist in this investigation to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPS APP.

“All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” he said. In a similar incident, former Mkhondo Local Municipality Mayor Vusi Motha was nabbed in January in connection with the murder of an African National Congress councillor and two others. Motha and his co-accused Sifiso Sangweni are accused of killing councillor Sibonelo Ntshangase, 36, Sandile Khumalo, 51, and Sizwe Mbingo, 40, at Longhomes township outside Mkhondo.