Specialised police units hunt down suspects linked to Mpumalanga traffic cop’s murder

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a municipal chief traffic officer, killed earlier this month. Judas Chiloane had been seated in a vehicle parked off in an area between Hazyview and Graskop on March 11, when two men emerged from the bushes and robbed them.

“He had been with a female friend at the time and the suspects took the 60-year-old officer's firearm and fatally shot him. He sustained multiple injuries and the suspects fled the scene. The female called for help and the police arrived, the victim was declared dead at the scene,” said police spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. The pair were nabbed in an intelligence-driven tracing operation conducted by the Nelspruit based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence and Tactical Response Team. Sekgotodi said officers diligently pursued all information received from the public which resulted in the duo being detained for questioning.