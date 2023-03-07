Speeding VW Polo driver released on R1 000 bail, as Mercedes-Benz driver is jailed for clocking 191km/h

Pretoria – The traffic intervention unit of Mpumalanga’s department of community safety, security and liaison has arrested two drivers for exceeding the speed limit on the N4 toll road. Spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the two are a Volkswagen Polo driver who was doing 168 km/h on a 100 km/h stretch, before the alert officers nabbed a Mercedes-Benz driver for clocking 191 km/hour. Both drivers were arrested on Monday.

“The first driver, a 33-year-old who was driving a VW Polo was arrested at about 14.50 on the N4 Schoemanskloof Road at 168 km/h on a 100km/h zone,” said Mmusi. The 33-year-old man was released on R1 000 bail at the Ngodwana police station. “Another 36-year-old male was arrested on the N4 toll road near Alkmaar at about 16:35 driving a Mercedes Benz sedan at 191 km/h on a 120km/h zone,” said Mmusi.

“He is currently in custody in the Nelspruit police station.” Both motorists are scheduled to appear formally today, before the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court. Meanwhile, Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe has applauded the traffic officers for the two arrests, adding that “lawless drivers deserve to be punished”.

Shongwe said the arrests “should be the order of the day to show other drivers how serious the government is about road safety”. “Speed is one major contributor to road crashes. When a person speeds, they have less control over the car, and innocent lives are lost in that process. "We need to teach those who continue to do as they please on the road how serious we are when we say, obey the rules of the road,” he said.

