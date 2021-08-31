'Sphithiphithi Evaluator’ and alleged Brookside Mall instigator cases on hold over issues around suspects’ identities

Durban/Johannesburg - It appears that the public will have to wait a bit longer to hear the details surrounding two people accused of being part of a group of instigators charged with inciting violence in July’s civil unrest. In Gauteng, the woman accused of inciting violence via her social media account, on Monday pleaded with the court to grant her bail so she can return to her two young children – one of whom she is currently breastfeeding.

The 36-year-old woman identified as Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi and known as "Sphithiphithi Evaluator" on Twitter appeared in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court. She was arrested on Sunday for using her social media account under the username @_AfricanSoil to allegedly incite violence which saw large-scale looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. In KZN, one of the two suspects also arrested over the weekend for allegedly inciting the violence that led to the looting and burning of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, is set to spend at least a week behind bars before he can apply for bail.

The court postponed the case of the 35-year-old man to September 6 for a formal bail application. The State alleges that he used his social media account to incite people around Pietermaritzburg to loot. During an in camera session on Monday, the court ruled the man should not be named or photographed until an identity parade has been conducted.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Kara, said the man is facing two charges. “The charges relate to the looting and public violence that occurred in KwaZulu-Natal in mid-July, in particular, the burning of the Brookside Mall. “The appearance was held in camera due to an identity parade which is yet to be conducted. The matter was postponed to September 6 for bail investigation,” Kara said.

Meanwhile, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Majozi was part of 18 suspects who have been arrested in relation to the violent looting and unrest. Majozi was also apprehended on Sunday during a search and seizure operation in Leondale, Gauteng, which resulted in the confiscation of exhibits for further investigation. She faces charges of incitement to commit public violence.

The media was not allowed to take photos of her or record court proceedings as Majozi's attorney Leofi Leshabana requested to first study the media's application. Her court appearance however kicked off at a snail’s pace due to delays. It emerged that Majozi was initially set to appear at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court but her matter was quickly moved to the Germiston Magistrate Court for "security reasons".

After a lengthy wait, her matter was finally called to court after lunch. Citing reasons for her bail application, Leshabana stated that his client could not afford the R3 000 bail as her catering business was not doing well. The bail amount would only punish her husband who was also left caring for their two young children since Majozi's arrest, he said.

However, Magistrate Andre Agenbag granted bail at R3 000, "taking into consideration the seriousness of the offence". Her bail conditions include handing over her passport, if she had one, and a directive to notify the Investigating Officer should she leave province. Magistrate Agenbag said he would hand down a judgment on the media's application during Majozi's next court appearance on October 18.

On Tuesday, the Durban Magistrate's Court will hear cross-examination of witnesses and closing counter-arguments before ruling whether Fees Must Fall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile, who was also arrested for his alleged role in the unrest, should be released on bail or not.