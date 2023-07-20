Spiky Zandile Khumalo says ‘I’m no gun expert’ during heated exchange with defence attorney - Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

State witness Zandile Khumalo has told the Gauteng North High Court in Pretoria that she was unable to describe the gun which intruders allegedly used to kill Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa, as she was not an expert. Zandile was under cross-examination on Thursday by advocate Sipho Ramosepele who is representing two of the five men accused of brutally killing Meyiwa during a botched robbery.

Ramosepele asked Zandile to describe the gun which the intruders had when they stormed in the house. “Firstly, I’m not a gun expert, I don’t know anything about guns... all I can say is that the gun was a bit dark and small,” she said. Ramosepele explained features of a gun and said it comes in three components, he then asked Zandile to at least give the colour of the barrel.

“You are speaking French... I don’t know even know what you are describing,’’ she replied. “Did you have a good look at the gun,” asked Ramosepele. “Are you telling me that you are going to just stand when you are being pointed with a gun and try to see what model it is,” she asked sharply.

“We are going to have a problem if you answer my questions with questions, I don’t answer to you,” Ramosepele retorted. “But how do you expect me to answer when your questions are not clear,” she replied. Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014, in Vosloorus while visiting his girlfriend and mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo.

In the house that day were Meyiwa, Kelly Khumalo and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then four-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa. The five men accused of killing Meyiwa have pleaded not guilty. The five men - Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli - are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as possession of ammunition.