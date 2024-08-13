Springs police officers arrested for allegedly kidnapping man, handing him over to Basotho nationals

Two police officers have been arrested and appeared in court on kidnapping and extortion charges, after they allegedly kidnapped a man last week. The pair, aged 31 and 33, have since appeared in court and are expected to formally apply for bail on Wednesday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed that an investigation was under way. Ipid spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, said the officers were arrested on Thursday last week. “They allegedly approached a man, Pita Muthisse, in Springs and ordered him to get into their vehicle. They then drove off with him. They accused Muthisse of being involved in illegal mining activities,” Shuping said.

He said Muthisse received a call on his phone and informed the caller that he had been abducted. He further told the caller that the two officers handed him over to Basotho nationals who were demanding money for his safe return. Shuping said the ransom demand was for R2 million but it was later dropped to R150,000 and then R20,000. “Two police officers, both stationed at Midrand Highway Patrol, were arrested. Muthisse was released after the arrest of the police officers,” he said.