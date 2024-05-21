St Helena Bay boat capsize: One dead, one missing

A boat carrying fishermen capsized of St Helena Bay in the Western Cape. According to National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), one person has been declared dead, one person is still missing at sea and two others have survived and have been taken to hospital for further medical care.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon it had been reported that four local fishermen were on the snoek fishing boat when the boat reportedly capsized off Shelly Point, West Coast on Monday afternoon. The NSRI Mykonos and NSRI St Helena Bay duty crews were activated. “On arrival on the scene three men were found on the beach and the open snoek fishing boat was found washed ashore on the beach.”

Lambinon said despite resuscitation efforts by paramedics, the one male, believed to be the skipper, died on scene. “Two adults males were treated on the scene by paramedics for non-fatal drowning symptoms and injuries. “One of the survivors was transported to hospital by EMS ambulance in a stable condition.

“One survivor was taken home.” Lambinon said a search commenced for one missing man. “Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, there remains no sign of the missing man.”

He said the search was ongoing. “Condolences are conveyed to family, friends and colleagues of the deceased man. Thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of the missing man during this difficult time.” This incident comes days after a Sea Harvest vessel carrying 20 fishermen capsized off Hout Bay on Friday.