Starved Out: Cops bust zama zamas by cutting off their food supply underground

Clever cops in the Free State have managed to arrest several zama-zama miners by cutting off their food supply lines, forcing them to come to the surface. The operation led to multiple arrests and the seizure of gold-bearing material and mining equipment, delivering a major blow to illegal mining activities.

Six suspects, aged between 30 and 41, were arrested at the Kopanong Mine area when they surfaced from illegal underground mining operations, as part of police operations. “The Multi-disciplinary Illicit Mining team continue to intercept and cut the food supply intended for underground illegal miners,” said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane. In a separate raid, a 60-year-old man was arrested in Phomolong settlement outside Welkom. Police discovered 5.10 kg of gold-bearing material in his possession.

“Two separate cases were opened at Welkom police station and the suspects detained in police custody,” said Covane. Police also arrested a 41-year-old man in Naudeville, Welkom, on October 9. He was found with 154 kg of gold-bearing material and equipment used in mining and processing, including a 9 kg gas cylinder, an oxygen cylinder, steel burner pans, and a bottle containing mercury. The equipment was seized as evidence.

The suspects were charged with illegal mining, trespassing on mine property, theft of State minerals, and contravention of the Immigration Act. These actions form part of Operation Vala uMgodi, a continued effort to clamp down on illegal mining and related crimes in the region. All suspects are expected to appear in court soon, as police intensify efforts to combat illegal mining in the Free State.