State expected to apply for extradition of brothers implicated in AKA’s murder

The State is expected to file a formal application to have two men implicated in the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, brought back to South Africa. Brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, are expected to appear in the Manzini Magistrate's Court in Eswatini on Tuesday.

They were arrested in in Mbabane in Eswatini last month for their alleged involvement in the February 2023 murders. They face charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The pair are also implicated in the murders of Mntimande Kunene, Nhlanhla Ngcobo and Zamokuhle Mkhwanazi-Ngcobo.

Tebello Tibz Motsoane was killed alongside his longtime friend, Kiernan AKA Forbes in February last year. Picture: Timothy Bernard/Independent Newspapers At their court appearance last week, State Prosecutor Macebo Nxumalo revealed that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was yet to file an extradition application. Nxumalo said the NPA was still within the 30-day deadline for applications. If the NPA missed the prescribed deadline, the men may seek bail. The deadline lapses on March 26.

NPA spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, told IOL that the extradition documents are being attending to.

"There will be no further comments on the matter. The Extradition Act provides all the time limits, processes and procedures and the NPA will be acting accordingly," she added. Nxumalo has also asked for the court to grant them permission to turn over four cellphones found in the brothers' possession, which was contested by their lawyer. Meanwhile, the remaining five accused in the murders; Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30; Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35; Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21; Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni,36; and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, are expected back in court this week.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and five counts of attempted murder as well as money laundering. The dates for the bail applications have been set for March 14, 18, 19 and 27. AKA and Tibz were gunned down while exiting the Wish on Florida restaurant in Florida Road, Durban, last year.