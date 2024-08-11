State prosecutors arrested for allegedly obstructing administration of justice, released on R1,000 bail each

Two State prosecutors, Tshikani Golden Rikhotso and Mikhalani Patrick Chauke, have made their first appearance before the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court. The duo was arrested on Thursday and they face allegations of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

Sivenathi Gunya, North West spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said following extensive investigations, warrants of arrest were issued for three accused people. Gunya said only the two State prosecutors were arrested on Thursday and they soon appeared before court. “Police are on the lookout for the third accused and believe they will be arrested soon,” said the NPA.

The matter was adjourned to September 26, and the two accused prosecutors were released on bail of R1,000 each. “The accused were sensitised as one of the bail conditions, to report once a week to the local police station between 9am and 5pm. “The NPA remains committed to upholding the rule of law, and ensuring that justice is served in our communities,” said Gunya.

"The Nation Prosecuting Authority is serious about fighting those who are corrupt in its ranks. Furthermore, NPA would like to assure the public that disciplinary actions will be taken against its members who are against the system." In June, IOL reported that a 31-year-old district prosecutor in Pretoria was released on bail following her arrest on allegations of corruption, extortion and obstructing the administration of justice. At the time, the NPA confirmed that Ignacia Koketso Mahlakwane was granted bail of R5,000 in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

Mahlakwane is a district prosecutor based at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. According to NPA spokesperson in Gauteng, Lumka Mahanjana, it is alleged that on July 6, 2023, Mahlakwane accepted a gratification of between R70,000 and R80,000. “It is further alleged that Mahlakwane with her accomplice, declined to prosecute a case of a man who was appearing before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for a charge of assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm,” Mahanjana said.