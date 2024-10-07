State to consider Daniel Smit’s plea for murder of Klawer teenager Jerobejin van Wyk

Two years after the gruesome murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk from Klawer in the Western Cape, his alleged murderer appeared in the Vredendal Circuit Court on Monday. Jeobejin was murdered, butchered, and some of his body parts discarded in a septic tank for allegedly stealing mangoes on February 2, 2022. It was also revealed the teenager was chased by a bakkie and knocked before being ‘apprehended’.

The man alleged to have committed these atrocities, Daniel Smit was set to go on trial, however, this was marred by another delay, which may see a trial not take place at all as he is now willing to plea. “Daniel Smit appeared in the circuit sitting at Vredendal Magistrate’s Court this morning. His case has been postponed for the State to consider his plea,” spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila said. Jerobejin van Wyk, 13, was murdered in February 2022. File Picture Smit was also admitted for psychiatric evaluation to assess whether the alleged cultist was able to follow court proceedings.

In September 2023, Smit was declared fit to stand trial. In the indictment before the court, Smit faces charges of murder, kidnapping, violating a corpse, defeating the ends of justice, and attempted murder, alternatively reckless and negligent driving. On the day of the incident, Jerobejin and a friend went to pick mangoes in the upscale area of the town, but never returned home.

Daniel Smit’s home where the teen’s body parts were recovered. Picture: Tracey Adams/Independent Newspapers The family got news that he was knocked over by a motorist who then picked him up and left with him. It is alleged the man saw the children ’stealing’ the mangoes from someone’s tree. The child’s devastated mother, Triesa van Wyk, immediately sought assistance from police.

Two days later, remains believed to be that of the boy, were found in the drain at Smit’s Matzikama Street home. DNA later confirmed it to be that of Jerobejin. According to psychologist CWA van Zyl, Smit’s version of events revealed he ‘lost control’, broke the child’s neck and later dismembered him.

Smit admitted to seeing the children taking the fruit, Jerobejin allegedly mocked him, and this was the cause of his losing control. He chased the children in his bakkie. He then knocked Jerobejin and pulled the child into his vehicle. Smit then gave his unsuspecting victim something to eat when they got to his house. He then allegedly broke the child’s neck and hid his body in the freezer. At the time, Smit’s daughter who was home, was asleep after he gave her sleeping tablets. She did not see anything.