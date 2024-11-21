State vehicle stolen in Belfast: Two arrested in Mpumalanga

Two Zimbabwean nationals, aged 26 and 37, are set to appear in the Belfast Magistrate’s Court following a daring robbery at a hospital in Belfast, Mpumalanga, during which they allegedly stole and stripped a state-owned vehicle. The suspects reportedly gained access to the hospital premises late on Monday, 18 November, under false pretences.

“At about 11 p.m., security personnel opened the gate for the unknown suspects, who claimed they were bringing a seriously ill person to the hospital,” said police spokesperson Captain Magonseni Nkosi. Once inside, the suspects allegedly held the guards at gunpoint, tied them up with ropes, and ordered them to lie on the ground. After freeing themselves, the guards discovered that a Toyota Hilux belonging to the Department of Health, which had been parked at the hospital after being involved in an accident, was missing. A swift police response involving the Witbank Tactical Response Team, Middleburg Flying Squad, and Belfast SAPS led to the suspects’ arrest the following day.

“An intense investigation by the police units led to the arrest of two foreign nationals found in possession of stripped vehicle body parts that matched the stolen vehicle,” said Nkosi. Some parts were recovered from a light delivery vehicle belonging to one of the suspects, while others were found in nearby locations. Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, praised the swift work of the investigating officers. “Our team of investigators, in collaboration with the Prosecutors, will ensure a strong case is presented in court,” Mkhwanazi said. “We are confident the suspects will be convicted, sending a clear message that no one can disrespect the state.”