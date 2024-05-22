State wants bail granted to murder-accused ANC MP Sibusiso Kula revoked, says he has been contacting witnesses

The North West High Court, sitting at Klerksdorp, is presiding on an application by the State to have the bail granted to murder-accused African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Sibusiso Kula cancelled. The State alleges that Kula contravened his bail conditions, by approaching witnesses and persuading them to change their statements provided to the State.

“Kula who is a Member of Parliament, is currently out on R50,000 bail, granted by the High Court of South Africa, North West Division following his appeal on the Orkney Magistrates’ Court decision to deny him bail,” said North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh. During his release on bail, Kula was ordered to surrender his passports, report twice a day at the nearest police station, provide the investigating officer with his work itinerary, report to the investigating officer if he must move outside his residential jurisdiction, and have no direct or indirect contact with his children. Murder-accused Sibusiso Kula. File Picture The parliamentarian’s bid to have the murder case struck off the roll was previously rejected by the court.

“Police reports reveal that Kula’s wife, Jennifer Mohlomi, was found murdered on November 27, 2022, in what seemed like a robbery. She was found with a stab wound on her back, but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered,” said Myburgh. ANC member of Parliament Sibusiso Kula was linked by police to the brutal murder of his wife Jennifer Motlhomi. File Picture: Women For Change “The matter was reported by the medical facility where she was allegedly transported by the accused (Kula) to receive medical attention.” Kula told police that he was not present at his home when the attack occurred.

Following thorough investigations by the police, Myburgh said the politician was linked to the alleged murder and was arrested on January 20, 2023. He was charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice, contravention of the Domestic Violence Act, making false statements and affidavits, and conspiracy with any other person to aid or procure the commission of murder. Last year, IOL reported that Kula had failed in his frantic legal bid to have his murder charges squashed by the court.