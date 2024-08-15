State withdraws charges against 95 Libyan nationals arrested at illegal training facility in Mpumalanga

The State has withdrawn charges against 95 Libyan nationals who were arrested at an illegal training camp in White River, in Mpumalanga, last month. The men are expected to be handed over to the Department of Home Affairs for deportation.

The decision was taken at the men's appearance in the White River Magistrate's Court on Thursday. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) there was insufficient evidence against the accused. NPA spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, said Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Sonja Ntuli, reviewed all available evidence and the representations made on behalf of the accused and having considered the evidence and policy considerations, decided to withdraw the charges.

"Having worked closely with all relevant stakeholders in the criminal justice system, it has been decided that these matters will be dealt with administratively in terms of the Immigration Act and its Regulations by DHA officials. "Importantly, the Hawks are proceeding with investigations against the planners, organisers and financiers of the military training camp," Nyuswa said. She added that the NPA is working closely with the Hawks to ensure that these alleged criminals are brought to justice as appropriate.

"The NPA has coordinated with its criminal justice partners and the 95 accused will be under the custody of the Department of Home Affairs that will facilitate the deportation process," Nyuswa said. The men’s legal representation, Nico du Plessis welcomed the decision, adding that following the group’s last appearance, representations were made directly to the province’s public prosecution’s offices, calling for the matter to be withdrawn. Background

Last month, national South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the men were living in military tents and military training equipment were found at the far. The group was arrested following a raid at a farm in White River, where they were allegedly undergoing military training. Police also recovered licensed firearms, dagga and cocaine.