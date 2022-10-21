Stellenbosch man arrested for fraud while working at a hairdresser

Durban - A 24-year-old man was was arrested for fraud while working at a hairdressing salon. Police said the man was arrested on Thursday afternoon at a salon in Stellenbosch by members of the Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the accused was being sought following allegations of fraud. “It is alleged that he had been working at a chain furniture store in Bellville when the fraud was committed.” According to police the suspect who was the bookkeeper allegedly channelled funds to his personal bank account and defrauded his employer to the tune of R207 000.

“He was arrested at a hairdresser where he is currently employed.” Traut said the accused is expected to make his court appearance in a Bellville court of law on Friday. Meanwhile the police say an arrest has been made in the triple killing that took place in Makhaza, Khayelitsha on October 10.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the time the police said three people were gunned down and killed in cold blood in Simpiwe Street while two others sustained gunshot wounds. This week members of the Khayelitsha Murder and Robbery Unit and Crime Intelligence arrested the two suspects aged 32 and 26. Colonel Traut said the suspects have been charged with murder and attempted murder and are expected in court on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement