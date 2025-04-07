Step-grandfather receives 25-year sentence for raping minor

A 62-year-old step-grandfather has been sentenced in the Nelspruit Sexual Offences Court in Mpumalanga on charges of rape and sexual assault of a minor. The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor child, was seen as a grandfather and protector to the young girl.

The crimes took place in 2017, during the girl’s school holiday visits to her grandmother’s house in Komatiepoort. The court heard over several occasions that the man had exploited the household’s sleeping hours and entered the girl’s room to touch her inapppropriately before raping her. The court heard the girl did not immediately disclose the abuse to her grandmother for fear of reprisal.

However, the details surfaced when the grandmother reported the victim’s unruly behaviour during visits to her mother. During the confrontation, the girl revealed the incidents she endured. The matter was reported to the police and led to the step-grandfather’s arrest in 2022. The man pleaded not guilty, and the matter went to trial.

State Prosecutor Leann Jones presented a strong case before the court and detailed the assaults the young girl had to endure. The victim’s mother corroborated her account, detailing the behavioural changes that prompted the disclosure. A forensic social worker’s comprehensive report further substantiated the evidence. Magistrate Vanessa Joubert deemed the State’s witnesses credible and reliable, rejecting the man’s version as unconvincing. During aggravation of sentence, Jones called for the prescribed minimum sentence and emphasised that the accused’s predatory behaviour warranted a strong message to be sent to society.

Magistrate Joubert agreed and sentenced him to 25 years' direct imprisonment. The court declared him unfit to possess a firearm and further ordered his name be entered into the National Register for Sexual Offenders. Mpumalanga spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Monica Nyuswa said it welcomed the sentencing.

“This sentence reflects the criminal justice system’s firm stance against gender-based violence. Sexual violence violates victims’ constitutional rights to dignity and privacy while undermining societal trust. The NPA remains steadfast in prosecuting such cases to deliver justice and support all victims,” Nyuswa said. [email protected] IOL