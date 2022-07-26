Stepdad, 23, arrested after allegedly stabbing toddler to death

Johannesburg – A 23-year-old stepfather of a 3-year-old boy from Petrusville was arrested after the toddler’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in the stepfather's house. Northern Cape police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said the stepfather and the mother were fighting when had gone to the suspect’s house at New Extension, Nastergal Street, in Petrusville.

The mother went to the house to collect her clothes after the couple had broken up, but the suspect would not allow her access to the house. The mother left her son behind while she went to seek help from the police. However, upon her arrival with the police, the toddler’s body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in his body.

The suspect was found hiding under the bed, and was immediately arrested. He remains behind bars and is facing a charge of murder. Evidence collected by the police at the crime scene included the weapon used to commit the crime.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Petrusville Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder. Police investigations are continuing. The acting provincial commissioner of the Northern Cape, Major-General Kolisa Otola, has condemned the tragic murder of the 3-year-old boy. IOL