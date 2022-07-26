Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Stepdad, 23, arrested after allegedly stabbing toddler to death

Members of the SAPS investigate a crime scene. Picture: Phill Magakoe

Members of the SAPS investigate a crime scene. Picture: Phill Magakoe

Published 2h ago

Share

Johannesburg – A 23-year-old stepfather of a 3-year-old boy from Petrusville was arrested after the toddler’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in the stepfather's house.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said the stepfather and the mother were fighting when had gone to the suspect’s house at New Extension, Nastergal Street, in Petrusville.

Story continues below Advertisement

The mother went to the house to collect her clothes after the couple had broken up, but the suspect would not allow her access to the house.

The mother left her son behind while she went to seek help from the police.

However, upon her arrival with the police, the toddler’s body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in his body.

More on this

The suspect was found hiding under the bed, and was immediately arrested.

He remains behind bars and is facing a charge of murder.

Evidence collected by the police at the crime scene included the weapon used to commit the crime.

Story continues below Advertisement

The suspect was expected to appear in the Petrusville Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder. Police investigations are continuing.

The acting provincial commissioner of the Northern Cape, Major-General Kolisa Otola, has condemned the tragic murder of the 3-year-old boy.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

crimeSAPSViolenceCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Sisipho Bhuta