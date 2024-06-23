Stepfather arrested for brutal murder of 13-year-old boy, child’s body found with stab wounds

A 37-year-old man is scheduled to make his first appearance before the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, in connection with the murder of his 13-year-old stepson. Police were on Friday evening called by a neighbour to the scene at Oos einde, Rustenburg, where they found 13-year-old Olebogeng Molebangwe dead. The body of the lifeless minor was in the house.

“The victim was found with what appeared to be two stab wounds on the upper arm, although the suspect alleged he assaulted him with a belt for leaving his younger brother alone. The victim's body also had visible assault injuries,” said North West provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone. The 37-year-old man was then arrested and detained, paving the way for his court appearance on Monday. Reacting to the horrific incident, North West provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has condemned the brutal murder of the boy, adding that the child suffered at the hands of someone who was supposed to protect him.

Kwena has asked the police investigating team to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served. The 37-year-old man is due to appear in court on Monday. File Picture Last month, IOL reported that a 48-year-old Limpopo woman, Stephina Sefekwane Chuene, appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court after she was arrested for the brutal murder of her 18-year-old wheelchair-bound son. “Her arrest comes after police received a report about the murder of a young man, on Friday, May 3, 2024, at around 1pm in Leshikishiki village at Lebowakgomo policing area,” the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo said in a joint statement.