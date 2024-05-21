Stepfather gets life imprisonment for raping 14-year-old stepdaughter

The man raped his stepdaughter in 2017 in Galeshewe and attempted to commit the act again in June 2020, Northern Cape provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Timothy Sam said.

A 43-year-old Northern Cape man who raped his then 14-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced to life in prison by the Galeshewe Regional Court.

“The court heard how the accused entered the room of 14-year-old victim in 2017, closed her mouth with a cloth and raped her. He threatened to kill her and her mother if she divulged the incident to her mother,” Sam said.

“The accused on Saturday, June 27, 2020, again attempted to rape the victim who was 17-years-old then but his act was derailed by the victim’s mother who summoned the police to effect his arrest.”

The court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life in prison for rape and 10 years for attempted rape, and ordered that his name be entered into the National Register of Sex Offenders.