Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, August 19, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Steve Tshwete protest: Guard who gunned down protesting municipal workers appears in court

File image

File image

Published 41m ago

Share

Pretoria – A security guard accused of shooting four Steve Tshwete Municipal workers appeared at the Middleburg Magistrate’s court on Friday, facing two charges of murder and two of attempted murder.

It is alleged that Brian Mchunu shot at the striking municipal workers who were forcing their way into the municipal premises.

Story continues below Advertisement

He allegedly shot the municipal employees on Wednesday. One died on the scene, while another succumbed to the injuries on Thursday in hospital. Two others are still in hospital.

The shooting comes after municipal workers went on a strike demanding better wages.

Speaking to the media outside court, South African Municipal Workers' Union spokesperson at the Steve Tshwete Municipality, Issac Mohlala, said as a union, they were worried that only Mchunu has been arrested.

More on this

“According to the video we saw trending on social media, he’s not the only one who was carrying out the shootings. The question is where are the others because the number of cartridges found on the scene were many.”

The matter was postponed to 30 August.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

crimecourtdemonstrationlabour disputeMagistrate’s CourtCrime and courtsProtestsViolence

Share

Recent stories by:

Brenda Masilela