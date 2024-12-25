Stilfointein illegal miners claim they are eating human flesh as food runs out

In a desperate attempt to survive, illegal miners in Stilfontein claim they have resorted to eating human flesh of those who died underground. The details were contained in a recent letter which was hoisted to the surface on Christmas Eve.

The letter written in broken isiZulu and a mix of isiXosha, claimed that some of the miners have disappeared after they tried to exit using shaft 10 and some are weak and sick. “Our parents, it's hard down here. People are dying, they tried to leave through shaft number 10, and they disappeared,” read the letter. "We are asking for help our parents, many are also sick."

"Can we please also have food; we have run out. Not in a bad way our parents, its hard down here, people are constantly dying we don't know what's the cause, but we think its hunger," read the letter at the end. After the letter, Stilfontein Solidarity Committee working together with the Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA), took food supplies including water to the illegal miners. "Thank you to the community volunteers and the comrades on site for the incredible work done in getting the food down to our brothers. We encourage comrades to continue donating so that we can preserve the lives of the trapped miners whom our government has abandoned to die in the dark, below earth," said MACUA.

Meanwhile, a recent urgent application by MACUA has been dismissed by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. The organisation sought an order compelling government to provide humanitarian aid, including medication, food and water to illegal miners who are still underground. An unknown number of illegal miners remain underground in an effort to evade arrest after police started operation “Vala Umgodi”, which focuses on curbing illegal mining.

The miners have been sending letters pleading for food such as mayonnaise, tomato sauce, beef, Koo canned beans as well as washing powder, soap and deodorants The letters also included medication and swift rescue of the sick. Illegal mining is widespread in South Africa and thousands of people routinely search for gold deposits in abandoned mines that are longer deemed viable or safe Illegal mining.

The cost of illegal mining is estimated to be over R70 million a year in gold alone which results in a huge loss of revenue for both government and mining sector. This also has a negative impact on the safety and health of surrounding communities.