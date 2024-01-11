Still no arrests after woman’s bullet-riddled body found in Newlands East parking lot

Police have yet to make an arrest in connection with a murder after a woman’s body was found in her car, at a parking lot in Newlands East. According to police, the matter is still under investigation. The woman, who lived in Asherville, was reportedly a witness to a murder.

Twenty-four-year-old Tasneem Green’s bullet-riddled body was discovered by a resident who alerted the authorities. Residents also reported hearing gunshots in the vicinity of John Dory Grounds prior to the arrival of emergency services. According to Newlands Community Policing Forum public relations officer, Aadel Kara, a vehicle was found with doors opened and lights still on. "It was confirmed that a female victim with gunshot wounds was found in the driver's seat. According to security reports, the incident occurred around 3am," he said.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said Green sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her body and was declared dead at the scene. Tasneem Green was killed in Newlands East on Monday, January 8. Picture: Facebook

Last month, a 16-year-old was shot dead in Hangberger Road, less than two kilometres away from John Dory Sports Grounds. In October last year, two men were killed in a suspected hit near a primary school in the area. It is alleged that the men had been travelling along Galjoen Road when assailants fired shots at them. Kara said there has been a spike in crime in Newlands, despite community crimefighters’ best efforts.

“There are limited resources to cover the area. Criminals take advantage of gaps in services, roads, and lighting, contributing to these ongoing issues,” Kara said. He urged the community to proactively fight crime. “Newlands residents are extremely relaxed and more reactive. Despite our attempts to engage them and get their assistance and support from healthy-bodied individuals, they would rather react or complain on social media,” Kara said.