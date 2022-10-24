Still no arrests one week after women’s naked, bruised bodies were found in Isipingo

Durban - Police have yet to make an arrest in connection with the murders of two women, whose naked and bruised bodies were found in Isipingo, south of Durban. The deceased, a woman in her 30s, and her 17-year-old niece, were discovered on a property by a man who alerted the police.

The older woman had bruises on her knees, thighs and abdomen, while the teen had bruises on her abdomen, breasts, chin and lips. It is alleged that they were murdered elsewhere and their bodies dragged to a plot in Isipingo. Last week, provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said one of the deceased had a wound on her temple, and the other had strangulation marks.

"Charges of murder were opened at Isipingo. We are appealing to anyone who might have information about the suspects involved to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111," Gwala added. Speaking to IOL on Monday (today), Gwala said the matter is still under investigation. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, expressed shock at the barbaric murder of defenceless women that continues to happen in the province.

"The discovery of two bodies of women in Isipingo raises to four the number of women murdered in the province at the weekend. It is very painful to see young people being butchered daily in the province," she said. Khoza has called on the law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the double murder case. IOL