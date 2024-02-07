Still no bail decision for Liezel de Jager murder accused

The bail application against a KwaZulu-Natal man accused of killing his wife has been postponed to February 22 for a bail decision. Werner de Jager appeared in the Amanzimtoti Magistrate's Court on Monday and Tuesday this week in connection with his wife, Liezel de Jager's death.

He is accused of strangling Liezel, a priest at the NG Suidkus, in October 2021. According to the State, more time is needed to finalise the case including affidavits from the couple's children. De Jager has allegedly told cell mates at the Westville Correctional Centre, where he is being kept in custody, that he wanted to take his own life.

Meanwhile, de Jager has been linked to a fatal road crash that claimed the lives Linda Eales, 54, and Berniece Eales, 84, outside Koppies, in the Free State in April last year. Action Society's Ian Cameron said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the prosecutor and the investigating team will meet later this week after which the DPP will decide if the Eales case can be moved and merged with the current murder case. "We welcome every step taken to bring De Jager to justice. He must be removed from society. He has left a devastating trail of death and despair. Enough is enough," he said.