Still no suspects for Chatsworth drive-by shootings

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police have still not managed to locate any suspects linked to the two drive-by shootings that took place in Bayview, Chatsworth, just south of Durban, in April and earlier this month. Two victims were shot dead, one in each incident, with the first taking place at the intersection of Unity Avenue and Lenny Naidu Drive while the second at 42nd Avenue, near the Bayview off ramp.

Both shootings happened within two weeks of each another. “Both cases are still under investigation,” KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said. Thirty-four-year-old Wayne Chetty was shot multiple times while driving a white Toyota Hilux bakkie on Thursday, May 12. He died in hospital days later from his injuries, which he sustained to the abdomen.

Chetty was shot by unknown gunmen at about 7:20pm on Thursday night. Regional police spokesperson Thenjie Ngcobo said they were on the lookout for a white Toyota Etios. The other victim, 37-year-old Bongani Maqashalala, and three other males were shot on April 30, at 10.40pm at the intersection of Unity Avenue and Lenny Naidu Drive, according to police.

The four men were inside what appears to be a dark coloured Toyota when the gunmen opened fire on them, fatally wounding Maqashalala. A 37-year-old man was declared dead at the scene due to injuries sustained following an alleged drive-by shooting in Chatsworth. Picture: Supplied/Amawele Emergency Services. Gwala said the other three men were taken to hospital for medical attention and that the motive for the attack was unknown. Amawele Emergency Services spokesperson Claude Subramodey said teams were called out to Bayview KFC for a drive-by shooting.

Subramodey said upon arrivals, paramedics found three men shot multiple times. “One male in his 30s was found slumped in the back seat with no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene. The remaining males were transported privately to hospitals for the further treatment they required,” he said. IOL