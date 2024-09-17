Stock theft crackdown: Six arrested, cattle and sheep recovered

An intelligence-driven operation targeting stock theft has resulted in the arrest of six suspects and the recovery of cattle worth R120,000 between Lady Grey and Aliwal North. In a coordinated effort, members from the Stock Theft Unit, K9 Unit and District Operation Command Centre intercepted a white Toyota Single Cab with two occupants transporting nine cattle.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Ursula Roelofse said that the vehicle, en route to the Free State, was accompanied by a blue Honda Fit sedan carrying four individuals. Both vehicles were stopped, and the cattle - identified by the rightful owner - were recovered. The police also seized branding equipment used to mark the animals. In a separate incident in Barkly East, police responded to a tip-off from a farm owner about a suspicious vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and upon inspection, found two stolen sheep.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene and the livestock returned to its owner. All suspects are expected to appear in the Lady Grey and Barkly East Magistrate's Court on September 17. Joe Gqabi district commissioner, Major General Lindelwa Vellem, praised the swift actions of the officers, noting that stock theft remains a priority crime in the district.