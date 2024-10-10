Stock thieves strike, taking two young calves and four cattle in Mankweng

The Polokwane Stock Theft Unit has launched an investigation following the disappearance of six cattle, including two calves, from a grazing field in Mankweng. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said, “The livestock was discovered missing on Wednesday, October 3, after being driven to the grazing field on Tuesday, October 2.”

The complainant reported taking 18 cattle, including two calves, from his kraal to the grazing area that is nearby. “According to the report, the complainant took out 18 cattle, including two calves from the kraal to the grazing field. “He left them at the grazing field, he went to check for the cattle. He discovered that six cattle, including two calves, were missing and searched for them without success,” said Ledwaba.

All six missing cattle are red in colour, and bear a brand mark on their left thigh. They have an estimated value of R78,000. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the theft or the whereabouts of the stolen cattle to come forward. Those with leads can contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Botshilo Nesane at 082 565 8135, or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.