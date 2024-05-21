Stolen goats in Mercedes-Benz: Four men arrested in Limpopo for stealing goats

Four men, aged between 19 and 37, have appeared before the Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Monday facing charges of stock theft. Police at Tolwe and local farmers apprehended the four suspects along the N11 road towards Steiloop, under the Tolwe policing area in Capricorn District on Sunday.

Following the court appearance on Monday, Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the duo was remanded in custody until June 3, for further investigation. “While patrolling, police received a tip-off about a silver Mercedes-Benz suspected to have been transporting stolen goats heading to Steiloop direction. They followed it and gave chase to the specified motor vehicle until it was intercepted along N11,” said Ledwaba. Upon searching the Mercedes-Benz sedan, police found four male occupants and two goats.

Four men have been remanded in custody after they appeared before the Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on charges of stock theft. Picture: SAPS The animals had been loaded in the boot of the sedan. “After thorough interview, it was confirmed that the suspects stole the livestock from one of the farms. The nearby community was notified about the livestock. The owner of the livestock came to the scene, then positively identified the livestock,” said Ledwaba. The four suspects were immediately arrested for stock theft.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of the four. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe Hadebe has also commended the partnership of the local farmers and police, which resulted in the arrest. She appealed to community members to continue working together with the police to curb the scourge of stock theft bedevilling the province.