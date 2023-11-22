Stolen Toyota Hilux chased by police and private security teams from Polokwane to Tshwane

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for the theft of a motor vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux vehicle which was stolen in Polokwane and recovered during a high-speed chase in Tshwane. The popular bakkie was stolen during the night on Tuesday, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“It is alleged that on Tuesday, November 21 at about 6pm, a motor vehicle - a white Toyota Hilux GD6 Legend 50 was stolen from a parking lot in Polokwane CBD while parked,” Mashaba said. “The incident was reported to the police and the team comprising of [SA Police Service] SAPS Limpopo provincial tracking team with the murder and robbery unit were immediately activated to follow the lead of the stolen vehicle.” The stolen Toyota Hilux GD6 was recovered in Tshwane. Picture: SAPS It is reported that a chase ensued immediately after police received the vehicle’s signal from a tracking company.

The high-speed chase led to the R37 Road to Lebowakgomo where two private security companies, SPS High Risk and Tshimollo Security Investigations as well as the Gauteng organised crime investigation unit joined the pursuit, backing up the tracking team. The pursuit went via Marblehall and proceeded to the R25 Road to Bronkonspruit in Gauteng. After the long chase, the fleeing vehicle was intercepted by officers of Welbekend SAPS, and the driver was arrested and detained at Welbekend police station in Gauteng.

The stolen Toyota Hilux GD6 was recovered in Tshwane. Picture: SAPS “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect belongs to a syndicate stealing motor vehicles between the two provinces of Gauteng and Limpopo,” said Mashaba. “The police are hard on the heels of the rest of the gang members of the syndicate which the arrested suspect is believed to be attached.” The suspected car thief was charged with possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle at Welbekend police station, and will be charged again in Polokwane for theft of motor vehicle.