Stolen Toyota Prado: Hawks re-arrest man found with stolen SUV after court released him on warning

The Makhado Magistrate’s Court is on Monday expected to hear the bail application of 30-year-old Norest Chitiyo who was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said. Chitiyo, a foreign national, has been on the police’s wanted list since last year after he was released on a warning, and absconded subsequent court appearances.

At the time, in 2022, Chitiyo had been arrested in Makhado, Limpopo, for different crimes including possession of drugs in the form of crystal meth and possession of a stolen vehicle, a Toyota Prado. Hawks Limpopo spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa said last year, Chitiyo was subsequently convicted and sentenced to R2,000 fine or two years imprisonment on the first count of possession of drugs. Norest Chitiyo, a foreign nation is set to apply for bail after he was re-arrested for possession of a stolen Toyota Prado vehicle in Limpopo. Picture: Hawks The Hawks said Chitiyo paid the fine and he was released.

“On the second charge, of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, he was released on a warning and provided with the next court date. He never attended court again and a warrant of arrest was issued,” said Mmuroa. The Hawks said the Toyota Prado was reported stolen in Parkview, Gauteng province. After missing the court appearances last year, Chitiyo has been on the run until he was arrested on Thursday last week by the Musina-based Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit, assisted by the vehicle crime identification unit.

On Friday, Chitiyo appeared before the Makhado Magistrate's Court, facing charges of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, and his case was postponed to Monday. Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Major General Gopz Govender, has applauded the "wonderful work" done by the law enforcement teams in rearresting Chitiyo. Last year, IOL reported that police in Limpopo intercepted a Toyota Prado vehicle, which was hijacked in Gauteng, while it was being driven towards the neighbouring Zimbabwe by a woman.

At the time, Limpopo SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the 39-year-old woman was arrested on the spot. In another incident, in May, the police at Mokopane, in Limpopo arrested two suspects, aged 34 and 38, for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle - a Toyota Prado, and bribery. Ledwaba said the sport utility vehicle was reported stolen in Brooklyn, Tshwane.