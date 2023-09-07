Stop sharing Klerksdorp parking lot attack videos, warn police while suspect accused of attempted murder gets R2,000 bail

Police have urged the public to stop sharing videos of an assault on two people in a parking lot in Klerksdorp. According to police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh, the further sharing of the clips could hamper the investigation.

It is alleged that Wernich Botha assaulted the men following an altercation in the shopping centre in Doornkruin in Klerksdorp on Sunday. Myburgh said Botha allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old man as well as a 44-year-old man. "Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where the 44-year-old man was discharged with a shoulder injury and concussion. The 32-year-old man sustained a brain injury and is still admitted to hospital," she said.