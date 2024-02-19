Store employee shot in both his legs following altercation with customer

Police are looking for a customer who allegedly shot a store employee in both his legs and fled the scene. The shooting incident took place at a shop in Sundumbili area, near KwaDukuza on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Saturday morning.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick they received reports of a shooting. “On arrival on scene store employees were found assisting a store employee who had been shot in both legs with a rifle,” Meyrick said. “Reports from the scene indicate that the employee got into an altercation with a customer who then went to his vehicle and retrieved a rifle. The customer then proceeded to shoot the employee in both legs.”

Meyrick said the employee sustained critical injuries and after being stabilised on the scene by IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support, was transported to an appropriate facility for further care. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Sundumbili are investigating a case of attempted murder. “This follows an incident in which a man was shot and injured inside a store at a shopping centre in Sundumbili,” Netshiunda said.

“Reports indicate that an employee at that particular shop was involved in an argument with another man who was employed as a security guard at a nearby taxi rank,” he said. “It is also reported that that the security guard left the store and came back a little later, armed with a rifle and opened fire at the victim before fleeing from the scene of crime.” Netshiunda said the firearm was later found at his place of residence.