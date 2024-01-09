Strand shooting: Woman gunned down in parking lot two weeks after her husband’s murder

Police are on the hunt for the suspects who gunned down a municipal worker on Monday. The 41-year-old woman was shot and killed in the parking area of the Strand Municipal building in Main Road just after 8am.

The Daily Voice reported that the deceased was employed as an official in the Environmental Health Department. “According to reports the deceased stopped with her silver Toyota Fortuner in the parking lot at the mentioned address. She was alone in vehicle,” provincial spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said. “It is alleged an unknown male approached her on foot, took out two firearms and shot several shots through the driver side window. The deceased was hit several times.”

Van Wyk said it is further alleged the suspect then walked away and got into a white Opel Astra that had waited and drove off. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” Van Wyk said. “The motive for the shooting incident is the subject of the police investigation currently under way.”

According to the Daily Voice the deceased’s husband, who is believed to have links with the taxi industry, was murdered two weeks ago. Police have urged anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident to contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111. In another unrelated shooting incident in Strand in November, a 58-year-old woman was killed while walking from a shopping centre.