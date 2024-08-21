Stranded Gauteng woman who ‘escaped prostitution’ in Thailand set to arrive home today

A Brakpan woman who was stranded in Thailand after a job promise turned out to be sex work, is set to arrive in South Africa on Wednesday. The woman, who is in her 30s, had apparently left the country after interviewing for a call centre position in Thailand.

According to Clayson Monyela, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson, the woman had heard about the job “by word of mouth”. “She had apparently interviewed for the position online and was sent her airline tickets.” Monyela said when the woman arrived in Thailand, she was driven 10 hours out of Thailand, entering Myanmar.

She had been in the company of her cousin. “When she arrived at the place, there was a questionnaire about her medical records which included if she had any sexually transmitted infections. “The victim became suspicious and lied that she had an STI (sexually-transmitted Infection). She said the people were uncomfortable with this and dropped her off in the middle of nowhere.”

Monyela said the victim escaped prostitution by lying she had an STI. “Everything she and her cousin were promised were lies.” He said the cousin was still there, and the matter was reported to police.

Monyela said the woman was found by Thailand police, and after language barrier issues were overcome, she was taken to the airport. “The job advertisers had given her a false airline ticket, so she was unable to return home and spent a night at the airport.” Monyela said the woman was told about a woman’s rights organisation that help women in her situation.

“So she joined and someone had tagged me on X and that’s when I began assisting. We were able to raise money and the woman is expected to arrive home today. “She has been staying in a hostel in Thailand.” Monyela has urged people not to fall for unsolicited job and study offers abroad.

“There are too many scams and human traffickers. If any offer looks too good to be true, it probably is.” He urged people abroad to inform the South African embassy of your presence in any foreign country. “That is your home away from home.”