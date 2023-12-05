Student accused of killing Sandton teacher Kirsten Kluyts back in court

A 21-year-old Varsity College student is expected to make his second appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of teacher Kirsten Kluyts. Kluyts, 34, was found murdered at the George Lea recreational park in Parkmore, Sandton on October 29.

Bafana Mahungela is expected to appear in court where according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) he is expected to appoint an attorney. According to NPA, Kluyts who was a teacher at Delta Park High School had participated in an athletic event the day of her murder. NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said other athletes realised she was missing when the race was finished.

“They started searching for her and found her body dumped next to a walking path.” Almost a month after her murder, Mahungela was arrested at the Varsity College student residence in Benmore on November 26. The arrest was made possible following video footage obtained from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the vicinity of Parkmore.