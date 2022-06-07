Student teacher shot in the head outside Durban school

Durban - A Durban teacher was shot outside a school in Newlands West on Wednesday morning.
Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it is alleged that just after 7am, a 28-year-old teacher was at his place of work on Riverdene Drive in Newlands West when he was shot on the head by three unknown suspects.
“The suspects fled the scene in their gateway black vehicle. The teacher was taken to hospital for medical attention.”
Gwala said a case of attempted murder was opened at Newlands East police station for investigation.
According to Kyle van Reenan from Emer-G-Med Paramedics, they, together with Netcare 911, responded to the scene of a shooting incident at a school.
“On arrival on the scene, a male believed to be in his 20s was found lying on the roadway next to a vehicle.”
Van Reenan said the man sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and was in a critical condition.
“Emergency Care Practitioners worked fervently to stabilize the man before he was transported rapidly by ambulance to a nearby hospital.”
Van Reenen said events leading up to the shooting were unknown.
IOL