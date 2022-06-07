Student teacher shot in the head outside Durban school

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it is alleged that just after 7am, a 28-year-old teacher was at his place of work on Riverdene Drive in Newlands West when he was shot on the head by three unknown suspects.

Durban - A Durban teacher was shot outside a school in Newlands West on Wednesday morning.

“The suspects fled the scene in their gateway black vehicle. The teacher was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Gwala said a case of attempted murder was opened at Newlands East police station for investigation.

According to Kyle van Reenan from Emer-G-Med Paramedics, they, together with Netcare 911, responded to the scene of a shooting incident at a school.