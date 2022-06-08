Student teacher shot outside Durban school, dies in hospital

Durban – A 28-year-old student teacher, who was shot outside Riverdene Secondary School in Newlands West, has died in hospital. Provincial Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the teacher died on Tuesday night.

Police said the teacher had been on his way to school on Tuesday morning just after 7am when when three men opened fire on him. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said he was shot in the head. “The suspects fled the scene in a black vehicle.”

Mahlambi said the victim had been employed at the school as a teacher assistant as part of a Department of Education programme. Teacher union Naptosa condemned the incident, calling for more security at schools. “This is not the first time an educator has been attacked while on duty and it will not be the last. Our cries for improved security in schools have fallen on deaf ears,” said Thirona Moodley, Naptosa KZN CEO.

“We are in a situation where educators have to work in impossible conditions. Their lives and property are constantly under threat in poorer schools that cannot afford to provide their own security. Teachers have a right to work in a safe environment.” Mahlambi said security at schools was being addressed. “Last week, the premier held a provincial summit to deal with crime in the province. On the same day the minister (of police, Bheki Cele) delivered the stats on various crimes. What is happening in our schools is troubling the premier and the minister. “As Education we are equally troubled about what is happening and hope that the provincial comprehensive strategy on crime will have a spin-off in dealing with crime that is happening in our schools.”

