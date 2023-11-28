Independent Online
Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Student to make his first court appearance in connection with the murder of teacher Kirsten Kluyts

A 21-year-old student to appear in court in connection with the murder of teacher Kirsten Klutys. Picture: Facebook

Published 1h ago

Share

The 21-year-old student charged with the brutal rape and murder of Kirsten Kluyts is expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.

The 34-year-old teacher was found dumped on the side of a jogging path inside George Lea Park in Sandton on October 29.

On Sunday, police arrested the student at a residence in Sandton.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the alleged killer was arrested at a student resident on Sunday afternoon in Parkmore, Sandton.

Muridili said the alleged killer is a student at a Sandton tertiary institution.

Speaking about the arrest Muridili said it was made possible by a thorough investigation by detectives and the cooperation by 24/7 Security management.

The provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has commended Sandton’s team of detectives.

Kluyts was a teacher at Delta Park High school since 2020 and taught subjects Creative Arts, Life Skills and English.

IOL News

