Student to make his first court appearance in connection with the murder of teacher Kirsten Kluyts

The 21-year-old student charged with the brutal rape and murder of Kirsten Kluyts is expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.
The 34-year-old teacher was found dumped on the side of a jogging path inside George Lea Park in Sandton on October 29.
On Sunday, police arrested the student at a residence in Sandton.
Gauteng police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the alleged killer was arrested at a student resident on Sunday afternoon in Parkmore, Sandton.
Muridili said the alleged killer is a student at a Sandton tertiary institution.
Speaking about the arrest Muridili said it was made possible by a thorough investigation by detectives and the cooperation by 24/7 Security management.
The provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has commended Sandton’s team of detectives.
Kluyts was a teacher at Delta Park High school since 2020 and taught subjects Creative Arts, Life Skills and English.
IOL News