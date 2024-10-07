Suicide note details abuse at Limpopo school as teenage learner tragically takes his own life

Authorities in Limpopo are probing an incident where a Grade 12 learner from a high school in the Capricorn North District took his life. The Limpopo Department of Education said allegations of ill treatment by school administrators have been made, given as reasons for the learner taking his own life.

Media reports stated that the teenage learner left a distressing suicide note, detailing the alleged abuse at the school. The learner died under “distressing circumstances” according to a statement issued by the Limpopo Department of Education. Spokesperson for the Limpopo provincial education authorities, Matome Taueatsoala said the allegations of ill treatment will be thoroughly investigated.

Meanwhile, Limpopo MEC for Education, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has expressed deep sadness over the tragic death of the Grade 12 learner. “The department extends its sincerest condolences to the bereaved family and the entire education sector,” said Lerule-Ramakhanya. The MEC has since offered “heartfelt” condolences to the family of the deceased and instituted internal investigations into the suicide which was allegedly caused by abuse at the institute of learning.

“I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate passing of our learner and we offer our heartfelt condolences to the school and family of the deceased,” said Lerule-Ramakhanya. “We further want to make it clear that we will leave no stone unturned until we get the final outcomes of what exactly led to this unforeseen incident.” Earlier this year, IOL reported that chaos broke out at Phutha Primary School in Klipgat near Mabopane after a group of parents stormed the school to protest against a teacher accused of bullying a learner, who committed suicide.

The teacher allegedly mocked the Grade 7 learner Regomoditswe Baloyi, 13, by repeatedly telling him in the classroom that he was a fool and that he would suffer until his death because of his poverty-stricken background. In February, the distressed learner told his sister that he would kill himself allegedly because of constant bullying at the hands of the teacher. He subsequently committed suicide hours later and his dead body was discovered by his mother at home. Following the teenager’s death, learning activities were disrupted as angry community members, joined by the parents, demanded that the implicated teacher be removed from the school.