Suspect, 18, arrested after six found dead in drug-related shooting in Umbumbulu

Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect after the murder of six people in Umbumbulu in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspect was traced and arrested a little over 24 hours after the killings.

“Intensive police investigations led to the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect on Monday. He is suspected of being behind the killing of the six people, including two sisters who were found dead with gunshot wounds,” Netshiunda said. He added that four bodies were found inside a room, one was lying next to the house and the other was recovered a few metres away from the house. A substance perceived to be drugs was found inside the house. The owner of the house where the shooting occurred is allegedly involved in criminal activities. The 18-year-old is expected to appear in court soon.

Netshiunda said police investigations are continuing, with more arrests expected. At the weekend, five suspected drug dealers were killed in a heated gun battle in Morningside in Durban. The SAPS’s national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the men are believed to be part of a syndicate linked to a spate of shootings and drug-related crimes in the port city.