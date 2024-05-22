Suspect alleged to have murdered Cape Town police officer expected in court

A man alleged to have murdered a police officer and injured another is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court after his arrest on Tuesday. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the 33-year-old suspect was arrested by members of the Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crime team based in Bellville.

In September 2023, Constable Vuyolethu Bokini, 37, and his 33-year-old colleague stationed at Bishop Lavis SA Police Service (SAPS) were off-duty and seated in a white VW Polo, a private vehicle, at the time in Philippi when they were accosted by two suspects. The officers were hit multiple times. Bikini sustained gunshot wounds to his head and chest. He died on the scene and his colleague was rushed to hospital for medical treatment. The matter was handed over to the Hawks for probing.

“The Hawks investigated the matter and the arrest was effected after a warrant of arrest was issued,” Vukubi said. The head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Major General Mathipa Makgato expressed his satisfaction after strides were made by the investigators in resolving policing killings in the province by bringing the alleged perpetrators to justice. In a separate incident in the North West, a 49-year-old police officer was convicted for the murder of his estranged wife and her boyfriend following his arrest by police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).