Suspect appears in court over R1.2 million hotel speed point fraud

An Eastern Cape man appeared in the Mthatha Regional Court on Wednesday on allegations of speed point machine fraud. Dylan Buzz Strydom, 27, was arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (known as Hawks) Serious Commercial Crime Investigation on Monday, September 23.

The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Strydom is alleged to have defrauded a hotel owner. “It is alleged that the complainant, a Tsomo Hotel owner was approached by someone who introduced himself as an employee of Yoco Technology (Pty) Ltd. The person is reported to have sold three speed point machines for R3,500 to the complainant. “It is further alleged that after a few months of using these speed point machines, the complainant realised that the sales money was not going into their business account and decided to open a case of fraud with the Hawks,” Mgolodela said.

An investigation was launched which revealed the bank account where the sales money was going into belonged to Strydom who resides in East London’s Kidds’ Beach. “The transactions - worth R1.2 million - took place between July and September 2023. The investigations culminated in the arrest of the suspect on September 23, 2024,” Mgolodela said. On Wednesday, Strydom made a brief court appearance.