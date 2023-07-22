Suspect armed with AK-47 ‘severely assaulted’ by community members and arrested after trying to rob pub grill

An alleged robber armed with an AK-47 was attacked by community members at Kamaqhekeza near Tonga in Mpumalanga. He was allegedly trying to commit a robbery at a pub grill with the AK-47 on Thursday night.

"People who were inside are said to have cornered him and apprehended him after severely assaulting him. It later transpired that the firearm he was holding did not have any ammunition," said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. Mohlala said police and paramedics were called to the scene and the man was arrested and charged with attempted business robbery. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment where he is under police guard.

Mohlala said the AK-47 rifle was confiscated for further investigation. "The firearm will undergo ballistic testing to determine whether or not it was used in the commission of crime elsewhere. Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the suspect as the investigation continues." The man was expected to appear in the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court once he is discharged from hospital.

In other crime news In the Western Cape, police said a man was arrested after he was found with drugs stashed inside a cell phone box at Railton on Thursday. Sergeant Christopher Spies said Swellendam Crime Prevention Unit conducted patrols in the vicinity at Railton when they spotted a suspicious-looking man.

"Upon searching the man police found a Hisense cell phone box with drugs stashed inside. Police confiscated 170 mandrax tablets and five tik straws that were found in his possession. He was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs," Spies said. In a another incident, a Tanzanian national was arrested along the R62 near Haarlem. He was found in possession of 32 bags of tik. "The 27-year-old man, a Tanzanian national, was arrested on charges of possession of drugs."