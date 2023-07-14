Suspect arrested after raping deaf seven-year-old boy

A 34-year-old man from Hlohlolwane near Clocolan in the Free State is expected to appear in the Ladybrand Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing a charge of rape. The arrest was made by members of the Ficksburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, according to provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 12. It is alleged that the victim, a deaf boy, was playing at his place when he was called by the suspect to his house. Upon arriving at the suspect's house, it is alleged that the suspect poked the boy's ear with a stick, causing him to bleed.

The suspect then allegedly raped the boy. After the incident, the boy left the suspect's house and returned home. His mother noticed he was bleeding from his ear and upon closer inspection, she discovered he was also bleeding from behind. The boy was immediately taken to a local hospital where doctors notified the police about the incident.

Using sign language interpreted by the boy's mother, he explained what had happened, leading to the arrest of the suspect. A case of rape was subsequently opened. The accused individual is expected to appear in court on Monday to face the charges brought against him. [email protected]