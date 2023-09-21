Suspect arrested following Klerksdorp fight now faces murder charge, after victim dies in hospital

Police have confirmed that a murder charge has been added, following the death of a man assaulted in a Klerksdorp parking lot on Sunday, September 3. Wernich Botha now faces a charge of murder as well as a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is currently out on bail.

Father of two, Hilton Pretorius, 32, died in hospital on Wednesday morning after he sustained a cracked skull and a brain bleed during the assault. A second victim, PW Roos, sustained a shoulder injury and a concussion and was discharged from hospital shortly after the attack. North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh, said after the initial assault, which was caught on camera, Botha was arrested and charged. He was granted R2,000 bail.

Speaking to IOL, she said Botha now faces a charge of murder, as well as a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. Botha will not be arrested a second time, she said. “The process will just continue as is. The only thing now is that the charge will change, where he was initially charged for attempted murder, the attempted murder (charge) is now changed to murder,” she explained. “When he goes to court next, the charge will change to murder.”

Botha is due back in court on October 19. Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in on social media following news of Pretorius’s death. Jovan Mua: "Hilton Pretorius was one of the nicest persons I have met in my life. He was a gentle giant and always cared for people. Rus in vrede out vriend (rest in peace old friend)"

Annette Wyngaard: "This is absolutely dreadful. Lost his life over a fight in a parking lot. Condolences to the family!" Lianne Furnell: "How very sad and heartbreaking. That we will physically hit another is beyond me." Shay Gounden: "Heartfelt condolences to the families. May justice be served."

Erik Westra: "Let the judge decide what punishment is appropriate. This however will never take away the sadness of losing a loved one." The Moral Regeneration Movement (MRM) has called for Botha's bail to be revoked. Convenor of the MRM Provincial Interim Committee, Pastor Lesiba Kgwele expressed condolences to the Pretorius family, condemning the incident that cost the life of their son as tragic and heart wrenching.