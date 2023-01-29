Suspect arrested for allegedly robbing Gauteng top cop at gunpoint

Rustenburg -- A 39-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly robbing a high- ranking Gauteng policeman in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.
The man, who was out on parole for a robbery committed in Sandringham in 2007, was released from prison in 2018.
"The suspect’s vehicle, which is believed to have been used during the robbery while fitted with false registration numbers, was traced to Johannesburg.
"He was arrested on the M1 South at Joe Slovo Drive. The team involved was comprised of members from Crime Intelligence, Provincial Cold Case Unit, Johannesburg Metro K9 Unit, Vision Tactical SIU and Tracker Connect. The vehicle, which belongs to his girlfriend, has been seized as it was used during the commission of a crime," Brig. Brenda Muridili.
She said a senior manager from the Gauteng provincial office was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday.
"The senior manager was running errands with a friend in Midrand and he was not in uniform. The suspects fled the scene with his private firearm and personal belongings.
"The suspect will appear before court on Monday, January 30, 2023. The investigating team is searching for his two accomplices," she said.
