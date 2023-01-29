Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, January 29, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Suspect arrested for allegedly robbing Gauteng top cop at gunpoint

Police vehicles in Pretoria.

A man was arrested for allegedly robbing a high ranking policeman in Midrand, north of Johannesburg. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 17m ago

Share

Rustenburg -- A 39-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly robbing a high- ranking Gauteng policeman in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.

The man, who was out on parole for a robbery committed in Sandringham in 2007, was released from prison in 2018.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The suspect’s vehicle, which is believed to have been used during the robbery while fitted with false registration numbers, was traced to Johannesburg.

"He was arrested on the M1 South at Joe Slovo Drive. The team involved was comprised of members from Crime Intelligence, Provincial Cold Case Unit, Johannesburg Metro K9 Unit, Vision Tactical SIU and Tracker Connect. The vehicle, which belongs to his girlfriend, has been seized as it was used during the commission of a crime," Brig. Brenda Muridili.

She said a senior manager from the Gauteng provincial office was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday.

More on this

"The senior manager was running errands with a friend in Midrand and he was not in uniform. The suspects fled the scene with his private firearm and personal belongings.

"The suspect will appear before court on Monday, January 30, 2023. The investigating team is searching for his two accomplices," she said.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

crimeSAPSMagistrates CourtNPACommunity Police ForumsRobberyTheft

Share

Recent stories by:

Molaole Montsho